The secret is out.

L Brands announced that after struggling in their fourth-quarter earnings, the company will be closing 53 Victoria’s Secrets stores in North America in 2019, according to various media outlets.

CNBC reported that the lingerie store’s planned store closures for 2019 would make up about 4 percent of the company’s 1,143 Victoria’s Secret stores nationwide.

The announcement was made in a fourth-quarter earnings conference call Thursday morning where the company also reported that same-store sales were down 3 percent during the quarter and overall in 2018.

L Brands also own Bath & Body Works, but it seems to be only Victoria’s Secrets that’s struggling to stay afloat.

Many outlets blame the brand’s struggles on the changing views on lingerie during the #MeToo movement. They also face competition from online stores and department stores as a cheaper alternative.