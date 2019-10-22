Verizon is giving away a free year of Disney+, the company's new streaming service set to debut mid-November. The offer is available to all wireless customers on unlimited data plans.

Under the pact, all new and existing 4G LTE and 5G unlimited wireless customers will be eligible for a free year of the new streaming service. The offer will be available on November 12, the day Disney+ launches. On launch day, Verizon customers can activate their Disney+ subscriptions and start streaming immediately.

“Giving Verizon customers an unprecedented offer and access to Disney+ on the platform of their choice is yet another example of our commitment to provide the best premium content available through key partnerships on behalf of our customers,” said Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. “Our work with Disney extends beyond Disney+ as we bring the power of 5G Ultra Wideband technology to the entertainment industry through exciting initiatives with Disney Innovation Studios and in the parks."

Disney+ will be the new home for movies and TV shows from all of Disney's brands, including Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars. In addition to current classics like "Avengers: Endgame" and "Toy Story 4," the company is set to release more than 25 original series and 10 original films and documentaries exclusive to the service. Expected releases include "The Mandalorian" and a remake of "Lady and the Tramp."

Subscribers will be able to stream content on four concurrent screens, and content will also be available to download for offline viewing.

A beta version of the service launched in September in the Netherlands.