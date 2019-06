SHREVEPORT, La. — A coroner's office has identified the U.S. postal worker shot to death in Louisiana on Saturday morning.

A release from the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office says 52-year-old Antonio Williams was shot while making deliveries in a residential area of Shreveport, around 11 a.m.

Police in the northern Louisiana city say the man was shot in the upper body multiple times and was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police identified Williams using fingerprint comparison. An autopsy has been ordered.

Police were questioning several witnesses, and the Shreveport Times reported that a postal inspector also was investigating.

Michael Gentry, a 32-year-old Shreveport man, was arrested Saturday night in connection to Williams' death. He was charged with one count of second-degree murder, the Times said.

Michael Gentry

Shreveport Police Department

A U.S. Postal Service spokesman did not immediately respond to questions from The Associated Press.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.