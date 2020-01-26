GREEN VILLAGE MILITARY OUTPOST (AP) -- The top U.S. commander for the Middle East is offering reassurances that the U.S. remains committed to its mission in Syria.

He made an unannounced visit to five military bases stretching from northeast Syria to the Middle Euphrates Valley.

He says operations against Islamic State militants are on the rise again, after the U.S. cut back due to the increased tensions with Iran and the need to concentrate on increasing security.

Gen. Frank McKenzie visited a military outpost in Syria on Saturday, traveling to the five different military outposts to meet with troops, hear from commanders and talk with the leader of the Syrian Democratic Forces.

“This is an area where we made a commitment. I think we’re going to be here for a while,” The Associated Press quoted as McKenzie saying.

Gen. Frank McKenzie, center front, the top U.S. commander for the Middle East, walks as he visits a military outpost in Syria, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. McKenzie made the unannounced visit to Syria, traveling to five different military outposts to meet with troops, hear from commanders and talk with the leader of the Syrian Democratic Forces. (AP Photo/Lolita Baldor)

