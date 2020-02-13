Another case of the new coronavirus infection has been confirmed in a U.S. evacuee from China, this one is in Texas

Health officials announced the case Thursday, in a person who had been evacuated from China to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio. The patient in stable condition and is in isolation at a nearby hospital. The infection was confirmed through laboratory testing on Wednesday night.

This is the 15th confirmed U.S. case of the coronavirus, now named COVID-19. Two earlier ones were found among evacuees who were flown last week from the Chinese city of Wuhan to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in Southern California.

The CDC says there will likely be additional cases of the virus "in the coming days and weeks." More than 600 people who returned on chartered flights in Wuhan remain under quarantine. 195 people who were discharged earlier this week. Those evacuees came to the U.S. earlier and recently completed their 14 day quarantine. No one on that first flight tested positive for COVID-19.

The new U.S. case comes the same day Japan announced its first death from the virus. Health Minister Katsunobu Kato says the first fatality is a woman in her 80s.

In China, 254 new daily deaths have been reported. Daily virus cases have also spiked after new methodology was applied in the hardest-hit province of Hubei as to how cases are categorized.

The total deaths in China from the more than 2-month-old outbreak as reported on Thursday stood at 1,367, with the total number of confirmed cases in China mounting to 59,804.

The sudden spike wiped out a glimmer of hope following two straight days in which the number of new coronavirus cases dropped.