The Justice Department says four Chinese military hackers have been charged with breaking into the computer networks of the Equifax credit reporting agency and stealing the personal information of tens of millions of Americans.

Law enforcement officials say the four are also accused of stealing the company's trade secrets. The defendants are all members of the People's Liberation Army, an arm of the Chinese military.

“This was a deliberate and sweeping intrusion into the private information of the American people,” Attorney General William Barr said in a statement.

“Today, we hold PLA hackers accountable for their criminal actions, and we remind the Chinese government that we have the capability to remove the Internet’s cloak of anonymity and find the hackers that nation repeatedly deploys against us,” he added.

The case comes as the Trump administration has warned against what it sees as the growing political and economic influence of China, and efforts by Beijing to collect data on Americans and steal scientific research and innovation.

The Equifax breach was considered one of the largest data breaches to threaten the private information of Americans. The company agreed to pay a settlement of up to $700 million dollars to settle investigations on the state and federal level. The deadline for victims to file a claim was in January.