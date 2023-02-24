'They need help now' | Ukrainian community marks 1 year since Russian invasion with fundraiser for war-torn country

The Belvedere Restaurant in New Britain hosted the event for City of Goodness, a shelter for orphans in Ukraine.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — On the calendar, it’s been one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began. But in the hearts of Ukrainians, it doesn’t quite seem that way.

"For most of the people the year has passed but for Ukrainians, it’s just like one long, long, endless day," said Dasha Tenditna, a Ukrainian refugee living in the U.K.

In some ways, not much has changed since February 24, 2022. The war is ongoing.

"It’s happening and it’s happening at the moment, it’s unbelievable," said Renata Stolyar of New Britain.

But so is the support Ukrainians have received.

"I’m thankful for these guys who help us to keep us up because, with no you guys, we lose Ukraine," said Yuriy Stolyar of New Britain.

In a restaurant in the Little Poland neighborhood of New Britain, the one-year mark was observed by highlighting how much help is still needed.

Raising money for "City of Goodness,” a shelter in Ukraine that is home to dozens of orphans, many of whom lost parents in the war.

"More children are coming and now we are raising money for a rehabilitation center for those kids," said Anna Kopylarz of Berlin.

She has visited Ukraine nine times in the last year. Collecting funds for the shelter, and helping in whatever way she can.

"I play with them, I change the diapers, I feed them, I carried them around I just got attached to those children so I just returned again and again and again and again," Kopylarz said.

Her next mission is to get the rehabilitation center at the shelter building, to help the children continue to move forward amid the chaos.

"We cannot wait until the war is over and start building, we have to help them now. They need help now," Renata said.

Their hope is that people continue to step up in this second year, as they did in the first.

"A huge support from the whole world and I really feel it. And you know this feeling gives me hope that we will definitely win," Tenditna said.

