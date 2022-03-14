San Antonio man raising money for Ukrainian family attempting to flee the country

A local man is raising money to help relocate his family who were living in Odessa, and fled soon after Russia's invasion began.

SAN ANTONIO — A local man is raising money to help relocate his family. Artem Tsebrenko’s uncle, his wife and their two teenage children were living in Odessa, and have heard missile strikes miles outside of their home.

After Russia’s invasion displaced millions of Ukrainians, Tsebrenko is taking charge to organize funds for his family trying to flee.

For the past several days, worry is in the minds of Ukrainians around the world including, Tsebrenko, a student here in San Antonio. Tsebrenko says he’s been an American citizen for five years.

He says he was shocked when his uncle called once Russia’s invasion began.

“My uncle called me and he was like…war started. And I’m like, 'What are you talking about? What’s happening?' [He said] 'We woke up to missile strikes five miles away.'"

Tsebrenko lived in Ukraine until he was 12 and followed his mom to San Antonio.

His uncle and their family had to leave their home city of Odessa behind.

"You could literally go to the steps of Odessa, where there is a big memorial, and you could see the Russian warships. Whereas before, you would just see the horizon and the sea.”

Tsebrenko’s family left Odessa, and in finding shelter, they could find joy for a brief moment.

He is worried for his family’s future.

“They need a means to survive, they need a roof over their head, they need food. So, since I’m stuck here not doing anything, I figured this is the best way,” Tsebrenko said.

He is organizing a GoFundMe page to help his family if they’re able to cross the border. He knows this is one of many avenues for San Antonians to help out.

Tsebrenko isn’t sure what the end to this conflict looks like — besides forcing his family and many others to move away from home.

“I love the motherland, but in terms of how everything else has been done in that country, I just hope my family gets out safely and goes somewhere they can live out their life happily,” he said.