In North Texas on Sunday, at least three separate rallies were held with people standing in solidarity with Ukraine.

DALLAS — Rallies were held around the globe this weekend as the Russian offensive continues in Ukraine.

The images of thousands of anti-war protestors in Russia, the United States and elsewhere have been circulated over social media.

"You should help, you should have compassion," said Pastor Leo Regheta of River of Life Dallas Church. "If your faith does not include those things, your faith is incomplete."

Regheta is from Ukraine. He came to U.S. in 1989. His wife from Russia. On On Sunday, he asked congregants to place sticky tabs with the names of loved ones and their hometowns to a large map.

At St. Sophia Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church in The Colony, a number of families met outside and spoke with media.

"We have to make very strange impossible choices now -- every minute and every hour," said one congregant.

Many on Sunday were calling for peace -- and some in not-so-subtle ways, with posters that read, "Stop Putin." The families who spoke with media said they have faced restless days and sleepless nights worrying as reports of ground fighting escalate.

"A lot of us just wanna go there and be able to hug them," said one young girl who has grandparents in Ukraine.

Pastor Regheta admits there is some friction in his community from a small minority who feel politics don't belong in churches.

He feels war is bigger than that.