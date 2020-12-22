Reports: 2 passengers open Delta flight cabin door, slide out of moving plane

The New York Times reported that two passengers opened a cabin door, activating an emergency slide, before they slid down and out of the plane.

WASHINGTON — Two people on a Delta flight opened a cabin door and exited the plane, with a service dog, while it was taxiing to a runway at New York's LaGuardia Airport on Monday, according to multiple reports.

The New York Times reported that two passengers opened a cabin door, activating an emergency slide, before they slid down and out of the plane.

After the pair exited the plane, the aircraft had to turn around to the gate and deplane the other passengers, according to CNN. All of the other passengers were able to board alternative flights.

A spokesperson told news stations that the incident occurred on Flight 462 which was bound for Atlanta.

The plane was checked by maintenance technicians after the incident and was scheduled to return to service Monday evening, ABC7 in New York said.