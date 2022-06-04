Twitter will finally let you 'unmention' yourself in conversations

Want to get out of a Twitter conversation you never asked to be in? The company is "experimenting" with a new feature.

Example video title will go here for this video

Two days after announcing it is testing the addition of an edit button, Twitter said it has started rolling out a way for users to remove themselves from conversations they don't want to be a part of.

The tool, which Twitter calls Unmentioning, would allow users to leave a conversation where someone has tagged the user with their @ Twitter handle.

Twitter, in a tweet, called it "a way to help protect your peace."

A tagged user will be able to open a dropdown with a "Leave this conversation option." By leaving, the username will stay, but it will be untagged from the original tweet and all replies.

Twitter said it will also prevent someone from tagging the user again in the conversation, so there's no risk of someone continuously re-mentioning. The tool will also stop further notifications about the conversation.

Twitter said it is "experimenting" with the feature and it's already available for some users on the web version. Twitter did not mention when the unmentioning tool might be available on the app.

How do you say “Don’t @ me,” without saying “Don’t @ me”?



We’re experimenting with Unmentioning—a way to help you protect your peace and remove yourself from conversations—available on Web for some of you now. pic.twitter.com/rlo6lqp34H — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) April 7, 2022

Twitter tweeted Tuesday that it is working on a way for users to edit their 280-character messages. The company said it had nothing to do with the fact that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, the company's largest shareholder and new board member, tweeted out a poll asking people if they wanted such a feature.

Twitter said it will test the edit feature in its paid service, Twitter Blue, in the coming months. It said the test would help it “learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible.” So it may be a while before most Twitter users get to use it, if they ever do. Twitter spokesperson Catherine Hill declined to say whether an edit feature might be rolled out for all users.