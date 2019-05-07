During President Donald Trump's "Salute to America" speech on the fourth of July, the president seemed to flub a bit of American history when he described how Revolutionary War troops "took over the airport" in battle.

"The Continental Army suffered a bitter winter at Valley Forge, found glory across the waters of the Delaware and seized victory from Cornwallis of Yorktown. Our Army manned the air, it ran the ramparts, it took over the airports, it did everything it had to do," Trump said during his speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial

Many online were quick to point out that the scene Trump was describing took place more than 100 years before the airplane was even invented.

Others said they had to rewind the speech a few times to make sure they didn't just hear it wrong.

RELATED: Trump: America's story is 'the greatest political journey'

RELATED: Trump administration still looking for way to ask about citizenship on census

The misstep naturally inspired plenty of memes online.

One Twitter user photoshopped artwork of Washington crossing the Delaware River onto a picture of an airport baggage claim.

It also inspired the hashtag #RevoluntionaryWarAirportStories, with Twitter users coming up for their own re-writes of history featuring airports.

"We beat the British because they had to connect through Atlanta," Steve Kish tweeted.

"One if by land. Two if by Hartsfield International," Yahoo's Pat Forde tweeted.

One person even shared some "new pictures" from the War of Independence...which were actually just an American Airlines jet lining up next to a British Airways plane.