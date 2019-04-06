The City of El Paso is still waiting to receive more than $470,000 from the Trump campaign for services provided during a rally in February, according to reports.

Trump held his "Finish the Wall" rally in El Paso, TX on February 11. It was his first rally of the 2020 campaign season. At the rally, Trump vowed to fulfill his 2016 campaign promise of building a wall at the U.S-Mexico border.

Beto O'Rourke, who had not yet declared his intent to run for president, held a counter rally across the street with dozens of local civic, human rights and Hispanic groups.

"With the eyes of the country upon us, all of us together are going to make our stand here in one of the safest cities in America," O'Rourke said. "Safe not because of walls but in spite of walls."

O'Rourke announced his official campaign a month later, with another rally in his hometown of El Paso. He owed the city $28,630.50 for the campaign launch, according to documents acquired by ABC News. O'Rourke's campaign had already put down $7,609.14 as a deposit and paid the remainder by the May 24 deadline on the invoice.

Meanwhile, Trump's campaign owed $470,417.05 for his February rally. The invoice was sent to campaign headquarters on March 27, but the city has yet to see the money, according to ABC News.

The city sent another letter to the Trump campaign on May 23.

"Failure to pay your past due balance or to make acceptable payment arrangement within 30 days from the date of this notice (May 23) may result in your account being charged a one-time collection fee of 21 percent on your gross account receivable balance," the letter from El Paso's Office of the Comptroller obstained by ABC News said.

The city will have to absorb the expenses if the Trump campaign does not send their payment. City

"It shows a lack of concern for the community and the tax paying voters of El Paso," city rep. Alexsandra Annello told the El Paso Times. "President Trump has in many ways, over the last year, put a financial burden on this community and has yet to show us the respect we deserve. It is clear that our borderland is not a priority of the president."