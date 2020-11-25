Reports: President Trump set to attend Pennsylvania GOP hearing on voter fraud

Rudy Giuliani is reportedly expected to attend the event which is not being conducted officially by the Pennsylvania legislature, but by a group of GOP lawmakers.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is expected to attend an event with Rudy Giuliani in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday for a "hearing" on election issues in the state, according to multiple reports.

The event is not being conducted officially by the Pennsylvania legislature but by a group of Republican lawmakers, Fox News said. It is an informal hearing.

"Elections are a fundamental principle of our democracy – unfortunately, Pennsylvanians have lost faith in the electoral system," state Sen. Doug Mastriano, who called the meeting, said in a statement. "Over the past few weeks, I have heard from thousands of Pennsylvanians regarding issues experienced at the polls, irregularities with the mail-in voting system and concerns whether their vote was counted."

Wednesday @ 12:30 p.m., the #PASenate Majority Policy Committee, chaired by @SenatorArgall, will hold an informational meeting on 2020 election issues. Members will meet in Gettysburg and remotely. Streamed live @ https://t.co/zAbhab5wbs. pic.twitter.com/w4l679nFGI — PA Senate GOP (@PASenateGOP) November 24, 2020

CNN, citing two sources familiar with the plans, said the trip would be Trump's first time traveling outside the Washington D.C. area since Election Day, but it was not listed on his public schedule released by the White House on Tuesday night.

Axios reported that Trump's attendance at the hearing on Wednesday was subject to change. Several news outlets, including The Hill and CNN, said when a White House spokesperson was asked about Trump's schedule, they said: "there are no scheduling updates to today’s public schedule."

The news of the hearing comes a day after Democrat Joe Biden was certified as the winner of the presidential vote in Pennsylvania. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf sent a “certificate of ascertainment” to the national archivist in Washington with the slate of electors who support President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Trump made Pennsylvania a centerpiece of his unsuccessful legal attempts to invalidate the election results, launching legal attacks on vote-counting rules and county election procedures.

A federal judge on Saturday dealt a serious blow to the Trump campaign’s legal efforts by dismissing a lawsuit that he said lacked evidence and offered “strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations.”

The federal government on Monday recognized Biden as the "apparent winner” of the national presidential contest.