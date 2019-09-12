A Justice Department inspector general report coming Monday is expected to say that the FBI had a legitimate reason to open its investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. It's also expected to say senior law enforcement officials weren't motivated by partisan bias.

The report by Inspector General Michael Horowitz is also likely to cite multiple errors during the investigation, including by an FBI lawyer suspected of altering a document related to the surveillance of a former Trump campaign aide.

Though highly anticipated, it's not expected to quell the partisan battles surrounding the Russia investigation.

The Associated Press, citing people familiar with the findings, said the report is expected to conclude the basis for opening the probe -- which President Donald Trump has called a "witch hunt" -- was adequate. The investigation began during the 2016 campaign and was later taken over by former special counsel Robert Mueller.

Trump tweeted Sunday: “I.G. report out tomorrow. That will be the big story!”

While Trump and Republicans are likely to use any flaws in the investigative process as grounds for saying the probe was illegitimate from the start, AP reports Horowitz is not expected to concur that Trump was targeted by the Justice Department under Obama

The report is also not expected to question the results of the Mueller investigation. And it's not expected to diverge from the finding that the Russia interfered in the 2016 election, according to the Associated Press -- a finding supported by Mueller, the U.S. intelligence community and the Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee.

Attorney General William Barr, who was appointed by Trump shortly before the Mueller probe concluded, told Congress earlier this year he believed there was "spying" on the Trump campaign. It's not clear how he will respond to the Horowitz report.

In the meantime, Barr is leading an internal probe of the Justice Department that is more criminal in nature. Republicans reportedly hope it will uncover things Horowitz did not examine.