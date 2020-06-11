AP: Trump passes Obama for votes cast in presidential election

President Trump and Joe Biden now hold the top two vote totals for a single election in U.S. history.

President Donald Trump joined former Vice President Joe Biden as the two top vote-getters in presidential election history, passing former President Barack Obama, according to an Associated Press tabulation.

Trump had 69,617,990 votes nationwide early Friday morning, according to the Associated Press. He trailed Biden, who had 73,476,409 -- a difference of 3.85 million votes.

The previous record was held by Obama, who received 69,498,516 votes in 2008.

Combining his 2008 and 2012 elections, Obama earned 134.9 million votes. Trump was about 2.3 million shy of that Friday morning when combining his 2016 and 2020 totals, with votes still to be counted.

The winner of the election had yet to be called by any major news outlet as of midnight Friday morning. The Associated Press had Biden leading Trump in the electoral vote 264-to-214. A candidate must reach 270 to win the election.

Of the five states in which AP had not made a call early Friday, Biden could reach 270 by winning Nevada, Pennsylvania, North Carolina or Georgia. Trump would need to win all four.