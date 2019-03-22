President Donald Trump said Friday he is reversing his administration's decision to slap new sanctions on North Korea, ordering them withdrawn.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders explained that Trump "likes Chairman Kim and he doesn't think these sanctions will be necessary."

Trump said in a tweet that, "It was announced today by the U.S. Treasury that additional large scale Sanctions would be added to those already existing Sanctions on North Korea. I have today ordered the withdrawal of those additional Sanctions!"

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about which sanctions Trump was referring to.

His administration on Thursday sanctioned two Chinese shipping companies suspected of helping North Korea evade sanctions — the first targeted actions taken against Pyongyang since Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met in Hanoi last month.

FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un walk from their lunch at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island in Singapore. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

AP