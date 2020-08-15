Watch Live: President Trump to hold news conference in New Jersey

The president is set to speak at his Trump golf club in Bedminster.

WASHINGTON — President Trump says he's having a news conference Saturday afternoon from New Jersey, where he's at his private golf club in Bedminster.

He's held several press briefings from the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey over the past few weekends, and also signed executive orders there to give people financial help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bedminster has been a retreat from Washington for the president and his news conferences have often taken a campaign-rally tone there as well. He's had club members present, cheering and booing as he commented on his presumptive election rival Joe Biden and the negotiations for a second round of coronavirus aid for Americans.