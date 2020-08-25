Trump Jr. name-calls Joe Biden in fiery RNC speech

President Donald Trump’s eldest son painted his father’s opponent as part of a movement aimed at stripping the nation of its most basic freedoms.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Donald Trump Jr. ridiculed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with name-calling in a fiery speech to the televised Republican National Convention.

But more broadly, President Donald Trump’s eldest son is painting his father’s opponent for the presidency as part of a movement aimed at stripping the nation of its most basic freedoms.

“In the past, both parties believed in the goodness of America,” the younger Trump says. “This time, the other party is attacking the very principles on which our nation was founded," citing freedom of thought, speech, religion and the rule of law.

Mocking Biden’s past meetings with Chinese leaders as vice president, he calls the Democrat “Beijing Biden” and pokes at his decades in the Senate and previously unsuccessful presidential bids by calling him “The Loch Ness Monster of the swamp.”

But the younger Trump offered a full-throated support of his father’s campaign theme that protests for racial justice are lawless, violent mobs intent on toppling long-honored past leaders.