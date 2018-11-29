President Donald Trump said he canceled his previously scheduled meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a tweet on Thursday.

While on board Air Force One headed to the G20 summit in Argentina, Trump tweeted that he decided to cancel his meeting with the Russian president "based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia."

The meeting was scheduled to happen during the Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The long-simmering conflict between Russia and Ukraine burst into the open on Sunday, when Russian border guards fired on three Ukrainian vessels and seized the ships and the crew.

Based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia, I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2018

....in Argentina with President Vladimir Putin. I look forward to a meaningful Summit again as soon as this situation is resolved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2018

Earlier this week, Trump suggested in an interview with the Washington Post on Tuesday that he was considering canceling the meeting. He said he would be receiving a "full report" from his national security team on Russia's recent actions in eastern Ukraine and the Black Sea. He said he would decide on a course afterward.

"Maybe I won't have the meeting," he said. "Maybe I won't even have the meeting."

Trump added: "I don't like that aggression. I don't want that aggression at all."

Contributing: Associated Press

