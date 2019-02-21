After authorities revealed Thursday that they believe "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett faked a racist and homophobic attack on himself to "promote his career," President Donald Trump called out the actor.

Smollett, who plays a gay character on the hit Fox television show, claimed he was attacked in late January as he was walking home. Smollett had said two men attacked him and hurled racist and anti-gay slurs at him, then looped a rope around his neck. He also had said the men yelled "This is MAGA country" — an apparent reference to President Donald Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again" — before fleeing.

After Smollett was charged with making a false police report, Trump tweeted at Smollett and asked "what about MAGA and the tens of millions of people you insulted with your racist and dangerous comments!?"

RELATED: Police: 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett faked attack to 'promote his career'

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said in a press conference that Smollett owes the city an apology. He added that justice would be for the 36-year-old actor to apologize, admit what he did and "then be man enough to offer what he should offer up in terms of all the resources that were put into this."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.