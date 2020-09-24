Trump, Biden respond to Breonna Taylor charging decision, ensuing protests

President Trump praised Kentucky's attorney general while Joe Biden called for equal justice and nonviolence.

President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden have weighed in after a Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville, Ky., police for Breonna Taylor's death and protesters took to the streets. Two officers were shot Wednesday night, according to police.

Prosecutors said two officers who fired their weapons on March 13 at Taylor, a Black woman, were justified in using force to protect themselves after they faced gunfire from her boyfriend. The only charges were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into a home next to Taylor's with people inside.

Protests ensued Wednesday night with demonstrators expressing anger over Black people's killings at the hands of police. Two officers were shot and wounded, according to interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder. He said a suspect was in custody but did not offer details about whether that person was participating in the demonstrations. Both officers were expected to recover.

Trump tweeted after the reports of the shootings that he was praying for the officers and that he is ready to work with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear if asked.

Praying for the two police officers that were shot tonight in Louisville, Kentucky. The Federal Government stands behind you and is ready to help. Spoke to @GovAndyBeshear and we are prepared to work together, immediately upon request! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2020

Earlier at the White House, Trump did not say whether he agreed with the charging decision, but praised Kentucky's attorney general for handling the case. Trump read from Attorney General Daniel Cameron's statement Wednesday that "justice is not often easy."

"I said, 'Write that down for me please cause I think it was a terrific statement,'" Trump said.

Trump called Cameron "brilliant" and said "he's handling it very well."

Biden posted a statement on his campaign website calling for equal justice while urging people angered over the decision to avoid violence.