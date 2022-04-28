What health effects could Trevor Reed be recovering from following Russian imprisonment?

Marines veteran Trevor Reed returned to Kelly Air Field early Wednesday morning, having spent 1,000 days behind bars in Russia.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A U.S. Marines veteran released from a Russian prison this week is now receiving care in San Antonio, having returned to Kelly Field early Wednesday morning following a prisoner swap.

KENS 5 believes Trevor Reed is being hospitalized at Brooke Army Medical Center.

Although it’s not clear what kind of treatment he may be getting, Reed’s family said they were worried for his health. It’s believed he was showing symptoms of tuberculosis.

Despite those concerns, his parents were happy for his return.

U.S. Rep. August Pfluger (R), from north Texas, could be seen in photos alongside Reed’s family for that reunion.

Returning from the kind of isolation he was in leads some to believe the military is taking special care of Reed.

Jeffrey Howard is a UTSA professor who has studied veterans' health for years, specifically the effects of combat and multiple deployments on military personnel.

“We do see there is an increase of mental health issues such as PTSD and depression… I’m not saying these are going to come into play for this particular person, but there definitely is some potential risk for longer-term impacts,” Howard said.

He couldn't speak specifics but did speak on the physical and psychological effects the imprisonment might have, especially with the attention Reed's situation has received.

“All this attention focused on a person, especially after being isolated, can potentially be overwhelming. He’s going to get the clinical help he needs, the medical support and social support,” Howard said.

A State Department spokesperson told KENS 5 that "the U.S. government is focused on ensuring that Trevor Reed and his family’s wellbeing are prioritized and that all reintegration assistance available be offered in an appropriate manner. Because of privacy reasons and out of respect to the family, we do not have anything additional."