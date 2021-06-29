Report: Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer denies assault accusation by woman

Major League Baseball is reportedly looking into the accusation against reigning Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer which came to light Tuesday.

The attorney for Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher and reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer is denying an accusation that Bauer assaulted a woman, according to reports by TMZ and ESPN. Major League Baseball is reportedly looking into the case.

TMZ, which was first to report the news, said the alleged victim was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order Tuesday. The attorney for the woman reportedly said his client "suffered severe physical and emotional pain."

Jon Fetterolf, Bauer's attorney, released a statement claiming Bauer and the woman had a "brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship" that was allegedly initiated by the accuser. Fetterolf also claimed Bauer had text messages sent by the woman in which she allegedly explained what she wanted from Bauer.

Fetterolf went on to claim that Bauer and the accuser had not seen each over in more than six weeks and had not corresponded in a month.

Pasadena police say they are investigating and that Bauer has cooperated with authorities, TMZ reported.