Trader Joe's Instant Cold Brew recalled for possible glass contamination

Trader Joe's said its supplier alerted them to the issue involving the recalled coffee product.

WASHINGTON — Trader Joe's is recalling its Instant Cold Brew Coffee because it may contain glass.

The company said Wednesday it was alerted about the issue by their supplier and no injuries have been reported so far.

The recall specifically includes Trader Joe’s Instant Cold Brew Coffee (SKU# 67436) that has the product expiration date codes 6/13/2024, 11/26/2024 and 12/30/2024.

All of the recalled products have been removed from sale.

Anyone who has the recalled cold brew coffee mix should throw it out or return it to any Trader Joe's location for a full refund.

Customers with questions can call customer relations at (626) 599-3817 or send them an email.