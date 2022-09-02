In historic first, 3 women will host this year's Oscars

The three women are all prolific comedians and actors in their own right.

WASHINGTON — It's official: the Oscars will have not one, not two, but three hosts this year.

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will all take a central role in the 94th Academy Awards ceremony.

The three hosts were announced Tuesday on Good Morning America.

Reports say that each actor will be responsible for one hour of the three-hour broadcast, which will air live on ABC on March 27.

It's the first time there have been three hosts since 1987, and it's the first time in the award show's history that three women have emceed.

It's also a return to form for the Oscars, which last had a host in 2018 when Jimmy Kimmel emceed. The past three years have been hostless.

The show is hoping to rebound from the dismal viewership of last year’s broadcast, which was both an all-time low and the norm for pandemic-era awards shows.

In addition to bringing back starry hosts and bumping the best picture nominees to a set ten, the Academy is also hoping to spike interest through social media voting for a “fan favorite” movie that will be announced during the show, as well as a chance to win a trip to Los Angeles for the ceremony.

Netflix's “The Power of the Dog” led nominations to the 94th Academy Awards with 12 nods, including best picture, best director and recognition for all of its top actors: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

“Dune” followed closely behind with 10 nominations spread out largely in the technical categories that rewarded the gargantuan craft of Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel, yet unexpectedly bypassed Villeneuve's direction. The Warner Bros. release debuted simultaneously in theaters and — against the strenuous objections of its director — on HBO Max.

No streaming service has ever won best picture, but half of the 10 nominees were released by streamers. This year, the odds may be better than ever that Netflix — which led all studios with 27 nominations — or another service will finally break through.