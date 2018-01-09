Strapped to a chair at the arms and legs, a hood pulled over your head.

For Virginia parents, a state investigation's findings earlier this year on the treatment of immigrant teens in a detention center were a wake-up call.

The use of physical restraint, mechanical restraints and seclusion of children shocked many, but investigators concluded that abuse did not occur: Such treatment is within legal guidelines in Virginia.

Much of the same use of restraint and seclusion — including strapping teenagers to chairs and locking them in rooms — also is allowed in public schools statewide.

In the 2013-14 school year, public school students in Virginia were restrained more than 6,000 times. They were strapped to chairs, physically restrained or placed into seclusion, according to the Department of Education’s Civil Rights Data Collection, the only source of comprehensive data about the use of restraint in the nation’s public schools.

During the 2015-16 school year, the nation's public school students were physically restrained, mechanically restrained or isolated 122,000 times. In nearly 86,000 of those instances, students were subjected to physical or mechanical restraint, and in 36,000 were subjected to seclusion, according to the data collection.

The vast majority of those students were in Individuals with Disabilities Education Act programs, according to the civil rights data collection.

Since January 2016 three confirmed incidents of restraint have occurred at the Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind in Staunton, Superintendent Pat Trice said.

Restraint happens among at-risk youth. The (Staunton, Va.) Daily News Leader requested information from the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center, a correctional facility, and the Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents, a mental hospital, on the number of incidents of restraint and seclusion at those facilities.

While teenagers at both places in Staunton continue their studies under special supervision, a separate set of laws and regulations enable their restraint and isolation.

What's surprising is how little the difference is between the restraint allowed in those facilities and in public schools.



At institutions such as the Commonwealth Center, a psychiatrist or other doctor makes the decision to use restraints or seclusion. That's happened more than 600 times so far this year at that facility.

But when a child in a public school ends up in a crisis situation, no one is trained to carry out those policies.

In the Staunton area, representatives of the Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro school districts said they had no documented instances of restraint or seclusion in the past five years. Instead their staff training focuses on stopping problem behavior through different means: building healthy relationships, communications skills and conflict resolution

“The entire purpose of the training is to de-escalate situations and limit physical contact between our staff and students,” said Ryan Barber, director of student services for Waynesboro Public Schools. His district, 125 miles southwest of Washington, has about 3,200 students, and about 10 percent participate in special education programs, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Some restraint equipment can be part of an Individualized Education Program, a document developed for each child in public schools who needs special education.

“We provide support devices to assist students in maintaining safe and proper posture as directed by the IEPs,” said Brenda Lovekamp, administrative assistant to the superintendent of Staunton City Schools. Staunton, a slightly smaller district with about 2,700 students, has almost 15 percent of its students in special education programs.

Those types of restraint do not fall under rules to requiring documentation of restraint but do require parents' consent.

This part of Virginia, where the state School for the Deaf and Blind has been in operation since 1846 and the Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents was started in 1932, has a long history of disputed psychiatric and medical practices. Critics of the use of restraint and seclusion point to studies showing that both can be negative reinforcements for self-destructive and violent behavior.

“Seclusion and restraint has been used in hospitals for many many years,” said Marion Greenfield, director of facility quality improvement and risk management at the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Development Services. The department oversees the operation of the Commonwealth Center.

“I don’t know how far back it goes," she said. "They have used one form of restraint or another well over 100 years in our facilities. However, in the last few decades it has been highly regulated.”

When a person is trying to harm himself, seclusion is not the right treatment, said Mary Clair O’Hara, a quality and risk program manager under Greenfield. But when a person is trying to harm others, both seclusion and restraint are options.

“There are regulations regarding what seclusion rooms look like," she said. "They must have a window, must be safe so there is no risk to the individual like the hinges to hang themselves. They have to be a minimum size.”

Before touching or using straps to restrain a student, other tactics to calm a situation must be used. Restraint — for the shortest time possible — is a last resort, Greenfield said.

In Virginia public schools, corporal punishment, the use of force such as a spanking to inflict pain but not wounds, is not allowed because a parent can sue, said Julie Grimes, communications manager for the Virginia Department of Education. Child abuse and criminal assault are also verboten; they are crimes.

But if a disciplinary tactis is not a recognizable crime, it could fall into a gray area that some people find objectionable but is not illegal.

That's where the teens' allegations come in. In a lawsuit filed in June, the immigrant teens as young as 14 said they were beaten while handcuffed, locked up for long periods in solitary confinement and left nude and shivering in concrete cells.

A judge will decide Dec. 17 whether their accusations of abuse at the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center, which spurred the state's report released Aug. 13, are illegal or perhaps just unsavory.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved