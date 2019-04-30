The first trailer for the upcoming "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie debuted Tuesday morning and it didn't take long for social media to be filled with some strong reactions.

The live-action film follows the iconic SEGA video game character during some adventures on earth with his newfound human best friend, played by actor James Marsden.

The trailer gave the first up-close look at how Sonic would be presented and folks had a lot of thoughts.

The character's "human-like" teeth really caught some people off guard and rubbed them the wrong way.

"WHY ARE HIS TEETH SO HUMAN," asked Preeti Chhibber.

Another Twitter user "fixed" Sonic's look to make his teeth more like real hedgehogs, and the result was equally as terrifying.

Others noticed how some scenes from the trailer resembled "Hop," the 2011 film where James Marsden played a character who met the Easter Bunny's teenage son.

Film critic Scott Mendelson asked, "Will the movie where James Marsden meets Sonic the Hedgehog be better or worse than the movie where James Marsden meets the Easter bunny?"

Another Twitter user dubbed the movie "Hop 2."

Others online seemed to get a kick out of the trailer picking Coolio's "Gansta's Paradise" as the music.

"If there's one song i've always associated with Sonic the Hedgehog, it's definitely "Gangsta's Paradise" by Coolio," film critic David Ehrlich tweeted.

"Sonic the Hedgehog" premieres on Nov. 8, 2019.