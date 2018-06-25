Richard Benjamin Harrison, known to fans of the hit TV series "Pawn Stars" as "The Old Man," has died, the family confirmed Monday morning.

"He will be remembered as the best father, grandfather and great-grandfather you could have by his family and by fans as the sometimes grumpy (always loving, however), often wisecracking, and voice of absolute reason on the History television show ‘Pawn Stars,’" a post on Rick Harrison's Gold & Silver Pawn Facebook page stated.

Harrison was surrounded by family this past weekend and went peacefully, the post added. He was 77 years old.

After serving in the Navy and losing big money in the real estate market, Harrison moved his family to Las Vegas in the 80's and eventually opened the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in 1988, according to his bio on the "Pawn Stars" website.

Richard "The Old Man" Harrison (L) and Rick Harrison arrive at the opening of "Pawn Shop Live!," a parody of History's "Pawn Stars" television series, at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino on January 30, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The pawn shop eventually became the setting of the hit History Channel series, Pawn Stars, that followed "The Old Man," his son Rick and his grandson Corey's work running the family business.

Services have yet to be announced.

