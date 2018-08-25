Early Thursday morning, a former student of LaShonda Carter asked the Chicago teacher for help. A few hours later, Carter had rearranged her day so she could sit in a car and watch the new mother's baby as mom searched for a job.

That's the story told in Carter's Thursday Facebook live video, in which she asks her friends to help donate supplies for the baby. The video was picked up by local media and an edited version has now been viewed more than a million times.

On Saturday, Carter told USA TODAY that the outpouring of support has been amazing. "I have watched the world become that 'village that it takes to raise a child,' " she wrote in a Facebook message.

Carter said she is currently a teacher at Chicago Excel Academy. The woman who was in need is Larresha Plummer, an 18-year-old a student who had spent two years in Carter's class at a different school.

Around 2 a.m. Thursday, Plummer connected with Carter on Facebook: "She recently just had a baby ... she was kinda going through some things, going through some struggles, and she needs to get to a job fair today." Carter described in her video. "And so you know me, no matter what I had going on, I stopped it."

That's just part of being an educator, Carter said in the video, labeled "The Heart of Educator Pt.2 (I need your help)."

In an earlier "Heart of an Educator" video, Carter encouraged more communication and collaboration between parents and teachers.

"Most educators, we love children. We can't wait to see them come in our classroom, we can't ... wait to meet their needs, we can't wait to be whatever they need us to be for them. But we need the parents. We need the help of the parents," Carter said in the Tuesday video.

On Thursday, Carter said she was doing what she could to aid her former student, but she needed help. She wanted to provide the mother with necessities like formula and baby clothes.

Carter said the GoFundMe "Larresha and Baby Taliyah" is the best way for people to help the new mother. The campaign was started Thursday and has already surpassed its $500 goal.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM