Three Texas hurricanes rank among the top 10 costliest in US history

Hundreds of billions of dollars in property losses have occurred over the past 20 years as the U.S. reels from increasingly devastating hurricanes.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEXAS, USA — As insurance industry experts work to assess the damage from Hurricane Ian, which struck Florida and South Carolina last week, weather data reveals the majority of the most expensive storms have occurred within the past two decades.

Topping the list of costliest storms is Hurricane Katrina, which struck Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama in 2005 and resulted in property losses in excess of $186 billion.

Hurricane Harvey, which hit Texas in 2017, ranked second in losses at $149 billion. Harvey is among three Texas hurricanes that made the top 10 list.

The third costliest is Hurricane Maria, which ravaged Puerto Rico in 2017 and caused $107 billion in property damage.

In fourth place is Hurricane Sandy, which struck the northeast U.S. in 2012 and cost $82 billion.

Hurricane Ida, which struck Louisiana last year, caused property losses totaling $79 billion and ranks fifth.

Rounding out the top 10 are:

6. Hurricane Irma in 2017 that caused $60 billion in damages in Florida.

7. Hurricane Andrew, which hit Florida in 1992 and caused $56 billion of damage.

8. Hurricane Ian, which struck Florida and South Carolina last week, is expected to rank eighth, with losses of up to $47 billion expected once damage estimates are completed.

9. Hurricane Ike, which slammed into Texas in 2008, resulted in damages in excess of $40 billion.

10. Hurricane Ivan, which affected Texas, Louisiana, Alabama and Florida in 2004, caused almost $32 billion in damages.