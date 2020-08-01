SAN ANTONIO — What is the next move from the United States after Iran's retaliatory missile strikes on Tuesday, and could there be all out war?

U.S.Army Retired Lt. Colonel Jeffrey Addicott said Iran's missile attack should be no surprise.

"They have targeted Americans for decades," he said. "This is not about politics. This is about dealing with Iran."

The professor at St. Mary's University said the next move from the United States depends on whether any Americans were killed. So far, there are no reports of any casualties.

"We are in a state of wishing for peace, but preparing for war," he said.

He said President Donald Trump has decided to take a different tone towards Iran compared to previous administrations.

"I am not going to second-guess what he is doing," Addicott said.

The director of the Warrior Defense Project believes there is no imminent threat to the U.S. mainland, and he doesn't believe there is going to be a ground war.

"I think any type of force that we use in response to the acts of the aggressive acts of the Iranian regime is going to be proportionate, he said. "It is going to be as other presidents have done. It is going to be from the air, from the ships, it is going to be missiles and drones. It is not going to be troops on the ground."

