Two lawmakers in Sweden have nominated Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize. They say “action for reducing our emissions is therefore also an act of making peace.”

According to the Associated Press, Thunberg was nominated by Jens Holm and Kaham Svenelling, two members of Sweden's Left Party.

Thunberg, 17, has encouraged students to skip school to join protests demanding faster action on climate change. She was also nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize last year, won a Right Livelihood Award and was the youngest person ever named Time magazine's ”Person of the Year."

"For sounding the alarm about humanity’s predatory relationship with the only home we have, for bringing to a fragmented world a voice that transcends backgrounds and borders, for showing us all what it might look like when a new generation leads, Greta Thunberg is TIME’s 2019 Person of the Year," TIME editor-in-chief wrote.

Any national lawmaker is able to nominate someone for the Nobel Peace Prize. The Norwegian Nobel Committee doesn't publicly comment on nominations, which for 2020 had to be submitted by Feb. 1.