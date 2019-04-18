A 16-year-old British actress, who starred in several TV shows and appeared in multiple films, died suddenly after collapsing earlier this month, according to her talent agency.

A&J Management announced Wednesday that Mya-Lecia Naylor died on April 7.

"Mya-Lecia was hugely talented and a big part of A&J, we will miss her greatly. Our love and thoughts are with all her family and friends at this difficult time," the announcement read.

Naylor appeared in the BBC children's series "Millie Inbetween" and "Almost Never" and appeared in the 2012 movie "Cloud Atlas."

BBC reported that Naylor died after she collapsed.

CBBC described her as a "much-loved part of the BBC Children's family and a hugely talented actress, singer and dancer".

Alice Webb, director of BBC Children's, told BBC that news of Naylor's death had left her team "distraught."

"She has shone so brightly on our screens, both in Millie Inbetween and Almost Never, and it's unthinkable that she won't be part of our journey going forward," she said.