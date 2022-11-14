USMNT players get personalized 'Ted Lasso' billboards ahead of World Cup

The billboards were placed in players' hometowns. In true "Lasso" style, the messages are a mix of compliments, motivation, corny jokes and some gentle ribbing.

ST. LOUIS — Beloved fictional soccer coach Ted Lasso is sending the U.S. Men's National Team off to the World Cup in Qatar with words of motivation -- in the form of big, yellow billboards hanging in their hometowns.

People quickly began sharing photos of the billboard on social media after the USMNT account encouraged people to post pictures.

The billboards feature letters to players on the World Cup roster, addressed from the genial main character of the Apple TV+ series, who is played by Jason Sudeikis.

The personalized letters, in true "Lasso" style, feature a healthy mix of compliments, motivational messages, corny jokes and a bit of gentle ribbing.

Coach Gregg Berhalter even got a billboard of his own, with a few jokes about the spelling of his name.

"I just know you and your extra "G" are ggonna take those fellas all the way."

The billboards have been spotted across the country, from San Diego to Seattle to St. Louis. The letters include tie-ins and fun facts about the players' hometowns, like San Diego's "legendary skateboarder," "legendary children's poet" and "legendary anchorman" (Tony Hawk, Dr. Seuss and Ron Burgundy), Seattle's blustery weather and Chicago's claim to fame, "the only bean that's too big to fit up your nose."

Some signs were hung on the sides of the players' alma maters, such as at El Rancho High School in Cristian Roldan's hometown of Pico Rivera, Calif.

His letter included the punny signoff, "Pico for Gold."

The U.S. Men's National Team begins World Cup play on Nov. 21 against Wales.

Full USMNT World Cup roster

Goalkeepers:

Ethan Horvath (Luton, England)

Sean Johnson (New York City)

Matt Turner (Arsenal, England)

Defenders:

Cameron Carter-Vickers (Glasgow Celtic, Scotland),

Sergiño Dest (AC Milan, Italy),

Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls)

Shaq Moore (Nashville)

Tim Ream (Fulham, England)

Antonee Robinson (Fulham, England)

Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach, Germany)

DeAndre Yedlin (Miami)

Walker Zimmerman (Nashville

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds, England)

Kellyn Acosta (Los Angeles)

Tyler Adams (Leeds, England)

Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo, Spain)

Weston McKennie (Juventus, Italy)

Yunus Musah (Valencia, Spain),

Cristian Roldan (Seattle)

Forwards: