Target wants to give you a discount for your old car sears. Here's what you need to know

Your old car seat could get you 20% off on baby gear.

WASHINGTON — Target wants to recycle your old, used car seats as part of its mass bi-annual recycling event.

The company's car seat trade-in program is set to return Sept. 11, giving customers the opportunity to bring in their used car seats for 20% discount on car seats, strollers or baby gear. The event runs until Sept. 24, but customers have until Oct. 8 to redeem their coupons, according to Target's website.

Old car seat materials are recycled by Waste Management and used to create pallets, plastic buckets, steel beams and carpet padding, the company said. The event is held twice a year and is part of Target's goal of zero waste to landfills by 2030.

Since program's inception in 2016, nearly two million car seats and 29.6 million pounds of car seat materials have been recycled, according to Target.

Drop-off bins for the unwanted car seats will be placed near guest services inside participating Target stores. Customers can then scan signs placed near the drop-off boxes to redeem their coupons.

All stores with the exception of select small format stores will be taking part in the recycling event, but Target recommends to contact your local store for more information.