Target is launching four new Halloween costumes designed for children with disabilities.

The store's "Hyde and Eek! Boutique" includes two costumes that allow kids to transform their wheelchairs into an adaptive princess carriage costume or adaptive pirate ship costume. Both costumes include decorative covers for the wheels that attach with hook-and-loop closures, the company's website said.

"We're now bringing that spirit of inclusivity to our new Hyde and Eek! Boutique kids' adaptive Halloween costumes, which we hope will bring more ease and joy to our guests' everyday lives," a company spokesperson told CBS News.

CBS News also reports that there are two more designs for children with sensory processing difficulties that include "flat seams and no tags for an ultra-comfy feel."

The costumes will cost $45 each and will officially be released on August 22.