KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban say the ruling council has agreed to a temporary cease-fire nationwide, without saying when it would begin. It provides a window during which a peace agreement with the United States could be signed.

A peace deal would allow Washington to bring home its troops from Afghanistan and end its 18-year military engagement there, America's longest.

The U.S. wants any deal to include a promise from the Taliban that Afghanistan would not be used as a base by terrorist groups.

The U.S. currently has an estimated 12,000 troops in Afghanistan.

The duration of the cease-fire announced Sunday was not specified but it is being suggested it would last for 10 days.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.