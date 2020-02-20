Hair Club for Men founder Sy Sperling has died in Florida.

Sperling became famous in the 1980s for his ubiquitous commercials featuring before and after photos of his clients, ending with him proclaiming "I'm not only the Hair Club president but I'm also a client" as he showed a photo of his previously bald self.

Sperling began his business in New York City before taking it national. His commercials were even spoofed on the "Tonight" show and on "Saturday Night Live."

He sold the business for $45 million in 2000. Sperling was 78 when he died Wednesday in Boca Raton.

"It is with great sadness that we can confirm the passing of Sy Sperling, the iconic founder of HairClub in 1976 and a pioneer in hair restoration. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Sperling family," HairClub said in a statement.