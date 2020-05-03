The Senate has passed an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak in hopes of reassuring a fearful public and accelerating the government's response.

The money would pay for a multifaceted attack on a virus that is spreading more widely every day, sending financial markets spiraling, disrupting travel and potentially threatening the U.S. economy's decade-long expansion.

RELATED: Cruise ship held off California coast for virus testing

RELATED: Airlines could lose $113 billion in coronavirus outbreak

Thursday's sweeping vote sends the bill to the White House for President Donald Trump's signature. The plan would more than triple the $2.5 billion amount outlined by the White House 10 days ago.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Vice President Mike Pence, center, joined at left by Dr. Deborah Birx, the coronavirus response coordinator, arrives at the Capitol to brief House members on the COVID-19 outbreak, in Washington, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Congressional negotiators have reached agreement on an $8.3 billion bill to fund the government's response to the public health emergency. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

AP