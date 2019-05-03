A Danish study released Monday gives stronger evidence that the measles, mumps and rubella vaccines (MMR) is not linked to an increased risk of autism among child patients.

The study comes amidst a revived debate surrounding the vaccines as there was a measles outbreak in the Pacific Northwest. Washington has reported 70 confirmed cases.

The study followed 657, 461 children born in Denmark from 1991 to 2010, with a follow-up in 2013. Of that group, 6,517 children were diagnosed with autism over the course of the decade. However, experts involved with the study did not find a correlation with the vaccine.

Additionally, they found that the vaccine did not present an increased risk of autism in children that were particularly susceptible to it, such as a family member that had the disorder.