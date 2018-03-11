If you find yourself stuck in line waiting to vote this year, don't worry. Pizza to the Polls will deliver free pizzas to your polling station, whether you're voting early or on election day on November 6.

The non-profit was created in 2016, and has raised $67,990 and sent 2,898 pizzas to voters as of November 3, 2018.

Here's how it works: If you see a polling station with a long line, head to their website at polls.pizza. You'll need to enter a link to a social media post that proves there are long lines at the polling station (like a Tweet or an Instagram post), and the address. Once Pizza to the Polls receives the request, they'll place an order at the nearest pizza shop and send them over for delivery. They've sent pizzas all over the country, including Miami, Chicago and CIncinnati.

The organization gets funds for the pizzas from donations. Interested patrons can contribute to the "pizza fund" using the same website for requesting pizzas. Leftover pizza money is rolled over to be used for the next election.

The organization's goal is simple: "We send pizzas anywhere there's a line and ask our delivery people to give them to anyone there: people in line, their kids, poll volunteers and staff, and anyone else hungry for a slice." While the people at the polls may be voting on partisan issues, as the organization says on their website: "Ain't nothing partisan about trying to make voting less of a drag."

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA