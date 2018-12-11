When it comes to talking turkey, you know we're all about that baste, 'bout that baste.

Thanksgiving is almost here, folks, and it's time to start cooking the bird if you haven't already. Despite the lack of festive carols for this particular holiday, Spotify has engineered a way to get your groove on if you're holed up in the kitchen: a new turkey timer, which creates a playlist timed to how long your fowl needs to spend in the oven.

Plug in the weight of your turkey, whether it's stuffed or unstuffed, and what genre of music you'd like to listen to, with choices ranging from "family time" to "feeling thankful" to "club kitchen."

You can try it for yourself at thanksgiving.withspotify.com.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM