Southwest's three-day sale is back once again and offering flights starting at $49 one-way.

The June sale covers flights in the continental U.S. from August 20 through December 18, 2019, although there are some restrictions and blackout dates.

It also covers some of Southwest's new inter-island Hawaii flights, but only for September 3 through November 2.

While the cheapest fares begin at $49 one-way, the prices tend to go up for longer routes.

The 72-hour sale runs through Thursday, June 6 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time.

You can check Southwest's website to see the sale fares available from each city.