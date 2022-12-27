More than 60% of all Southwest flights canceled Tuesday and Wednesday

Southwest has blamed the winter storm for its flying troubles, but has seen massive flight cancelations compared to other airlines.

WASHINGTON — More than 60% of Southwest flights on Tuesday and Wednesday were listed as canceled as the airline contends with massive backlogs amidst a winter storm.

Thousands of travelers are stranded at airports across the country, while an intense winter storm across much of the U.S. has killed dozens. Southwest has blamed the winter storm for its flying troubles, but has seen massive flight cancelations compared to other airlines. Nearly 3/4 of all canceled flights in the U.S. Monday were Southwest planes.

Many airlines were forced to cancel flights due to the weather, but Southwest was by far the leader in canceled flights. About 4,000 domestic U.S. flights were cancelled Monday, according to the tracking website FlightAware, and 2,900 of those were Southwest's.

Other major airlines, including American, United, Delta and JetBlue, suffered cancellations rates of between none and 2% Tuesday. The cancellation rate at Southwest Airlines was 62%, according to FlightAware, after the airline cancelled more that 70% of its flights Monday.

The U.S. Department of Transportation said it will look into flight cancellations. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg posted to Twitter that he would be making a statement sometime Tuesday, although an exact time has not been determined.

Problems at Southwest continued Tuesday, and the airline warns it will be operating at a reduced schedule for days.

Already, about 10% of Thursday's flights by Southwest have been canceled.

Southwest spokesman Jay McVay said at a press conference in Houston that cancellations snowballed as storm systems moved across the country, leaving flight crews and planes out of place

“So we’ve been chasing our tails, trying to catch up and get back to normal safely, which is our number one priority as quickly as we could,” he said. "And that’s exactly how we ended up where we are today.”

More than 2,800 more flights had already been canceled in the U.S. as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, with a similar number predicted for Wednesday.

Passengers stood in long lines trying to rebook their flights. The Department of Transportation said on Twitter that it was “concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service.” The tweet said the department would look into whether Southwest could have done anything about the cancellations and whether the airline was complying with its customer service plan.

Southwest CEO Bob Jordan told The Wall Street Journal in an interview that the airline would operate just over a third of its usual schedule to allow crews to get back to where they needed to be.