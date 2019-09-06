Some U.S. embassies are reportedly circumventing, maybe even defying, state department orders by flying the rainbow pride flag after other embassies had their requests to do so rejected.

NBC News reported Friday, citing three U.S. diplomats, that the state department requires embassies get permission before flying the pride flag on their official flagpoles. The report states that the embassies in Israel, Germany, Brazil and Latvia are among those who have had their requests denied.

June is Pride Month.

Some embassies are still finding ways to display the flag. One diplomat describes it to The Washington Post as "a category one insurrection."

RELATED: Older generations reflect on progress at pride parade

RELATED: A group wants a 'Straight Pride' parade in Boston

The U.S. embassy in Vienna, Austria, flew the pride flag below the U.S. flag on a pole in May to recognize International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT). The embassy in Chile did the same, posting about it on its website with multiple photos. It was not clear if the flagpoles they were displayed on were designated the official flagpoles.

The embassy in New Delhi, India, is lit up in rainbow-colored lights. An image is displayed as the cover photo on the India embassy's Twitter account.

The embassy in Seoul, South Korea, raised a large Pride Flag that partially covered the facade.

Same goes for the embassy in Chennai, India. Its YouTube page even posted a video promoting the display.

It's unclear if the embassies flying the flag on poles reached out for permission, NBC reported.

The report also states that, as recently as 2016, permission to fly the pride flag was left up to each ambassador or chief of mission of those locations. But the rejections are now coming from State Department undersecretary for management, Brian Bulatao, who is a longtime associate of current Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The report came a week after President Donald Trump tweeted that that his administration launched "a global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality."