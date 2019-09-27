Snoop Dog and his family are mourning the loss of his infant grandson, Kai Love, who has died at just 10-days-old.

The rapper's son and Kai Love's father, Corde Broadus, shared the sad news Friday on Instagram.

"My Son Kai brought so much love and positivity into this world. His energy will live on and these 10 days of love will always be special to us. Let’s all cherish life and those we love while we are here," Broadus captioned his post alongside a video of Kai Love's sister, 13-month-old Elleven Love, giving the baby a kiss.

Broadus, 25, also posted a photo of what appears to be a hospital dry-erase board from Sept. 25 with the plan for the day listed as "Love + Light."

His caption said that Kai Love was born on Sept. 15 and passed away on Sept. 25.

Snoop Dog has not made any public comments about his grandson's death, but his wife, Shante Monique Broadus, posted an emotional tribute on Thursday.

She shared a video on Instagram of her singing to the 1970s hit, "The Love We Had Stays On My Mind."

According to PEOPLE, Snoop Dog first became a grandfather in Jan. 2015, when Corde's then-girlfriend gave birth to a baby boy named Zion.