Alec Baldwin is back on 'SNL.'

After two Trump-free episodes, Baldwin reprised his role as Donald Trump Saturday night to spoof the president's oval office meeting with a ranting Kanye West (cast member Chris Redd) and NFL legend Jim Brown (Kenan Thompson) during Seth Meyers's episode of "Saturday Night Live."

"Yeah, that's right. I flew here using the power of this hat," West shouted, donning his increasingly-signature MAGA cap. He continued, dubbing time "a myth" and the 13th amendment a "trap door."

"Oh, this guy might be cuckoo," Trump thought to himself in a voiceover. "And I've been in a room with Dennis Rodman and Kim Jong-un and they made a lot more sense than him."

'SNL's spoof of the rapper comes a week after Pete Davidson criticized West's pro-Trump rant following the first show of the season September 29, where the rapper served as musical guest.

"(West) started by saying that people backstage tried to bully him into not wearing it. He wore it all week. No one told him not to wear it," Davidson said. "I wish I bullied him. I wish I had suggested it might upset people. Like your wife, or every black person ever."

The "SNL" version of West continued his rant, arguing that Chicago's murder rate was decreasing so rapidly, "pretty soon there's gonna be a negative murder rate."

"We're going to be digging bodies out of the ground," he continued.

"He doesn't stop," Trump thought. "He doesn't listen to anyone but himself. Who does he remind me of?"

"I don't want to brag, but I really have a high IQ," West said. "I'm a stable genius. I've got a big brain and I've got the best words."

Sound familiar? The president thought so: "Oh my God, he's black me!"

Brown, all-but forgotten in the midst of Kanye's ramblings, questioned his place in the meeting.

"What have I gotten myself into?" he said in his own voiceover. "I played football with a leather helmet, and my brain is still working better than his?... Can someone be tri-polar?"

Back to Trump, his tongue-in-cheek comment made sure to note "the big lesson here: black people love me. They love me way more than they love Alec Baldwin," referencing the actor's own controversial comment earlier this week about how playing the president has boosted his fanbase.

"I love you, Kanye," Trump concluded. "We both have a lot more in common than people know. We're both arrogant, we're both geniuses, we're both married to beautiful women and we've both definitely been recorded saying the N-word."

