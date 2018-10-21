Six people have been shot Sunday, three are in critical condition, just half a mile away from TIAA Bank Field, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The Jacksonville Jaguars are currently playing a game at the stadium.

The sheriff's office said that the game was not impacted by the shooting. Authorities said there was no suspect in custody and they believed the suspect was in a gray or silver four-door vehicle.

The Jaguars are currently playing the Houston Texans at the stadium. Police have set up a perimeter around the area of the shooting.

#JSO is working multiple people shot at APR and Pippin. Once a safe location is determined for the media it will be advised. At this time, no location has been set. #JAX #Jacksonville — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 21, 2018

The area around the shooting on APR has been closed and the investigation active. This incident is outside the stadium footprint and has not impacted the Jag game at this time. As it relates to traffic, we are working on post game traffic patterns affected - more info to follow. — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 21, 2018

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

