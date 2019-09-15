The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Vivian Alexis Ziko.

The 17-year-old is described as being 5 feet 1 inches tall, 102 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She last seen wearing a yellow and gray striped shirt and dark blue jeans.

Vivian is missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana which is 126 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 12 p.m.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Vivian Alexis Ziko, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.